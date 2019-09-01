Kaia Gerber, 17, Looks Smoking Hot In Sports Bra & Spandex Leggings On L.A. Hiking Trail

Kaia Gerber has definitely inherited her mother’s good looks. The daughter to legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford is herself rising in the supermodel world: at just 17, Kaia is already recognized as one of the industry’s major faces. While Kaia has yet to reach fame on the levels of Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid, it looks like this beauty is getting noticed. The Daily Mail following Kaia around during a hiking trail seems to be living proof.

Photos obtained by the newspaper this weekend showed Kaia enjoying a hike in the Los Angeles, California area. The newspaper noted that Kaia turns 18 tomorrow – clearly, this model was prepping for her big day in a low-key way. The star was spotted with a male friend as she made her way through nature, with photos seeming to show that Kaia knows how to work a sportswear wardrobe.

Kaia was photographed in a cute, summery, and on-trend ensemble. The teen had opted to battle the L.A. heat in a tiny sports bra in a bright shade of blue, with pops of purple on the bra’s straps adding a little pizzazz. The model’s long legs were on show via a pair of black spandex leggings boasting mesh and semi-sheer features on the thigh. Of course, space between the leggings and the bra were showcasing the model’s rock-hard abs, with hints of the brunette’s cleavage also visible.

Kaia looked cool as a cucumber as she enjoyed her workout, with photos showing the model shading her face from rays from under a baseball cap.

Kaia Gerber cuts a sporty figure as she enjoys a hike in Los Angeles just before her 18th birthday with male pal https://t.co/ajSb6fC5QR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 1, 2019

Kaia’s rising status has already seen her profiled by magazines. With fans spotting the resemblance to mom Cindy (and Kaia herself boasting a straight-up Amazonian frame), it’s of little surprise why this girl’s profile is shooting up.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Kaia revealed that her weekends are actually pretty ordinary, alongside letting fans know her favorite artists.

“On my perfect Saturday, I don’t set an alarm. If I make it to nine, that’s the dream. I can get ready in five minutes, but getting out of bed takes forever. I’ll lie around and check Instagram and listen to music. I really like Stormzy and Skepta, but when I’m starting my day I might go for something a little more chill like Billie Eilish.”

View this post on Instagram eros A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 12, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

Loading...

Kaia also seemed to reveal that she comes complete with a healthy appetite.

“I’m passionate about breakfast. I wake up hungry, so I always eat a bagel. My family gets a dozen from this deli called Nate ‘n Al every weekend,” she told the magazine.

Fans wishing to see more of Kaia should check out her Instagram.