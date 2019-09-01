Sexy Lingerie Model Julianne Kissinger Wears A Lacy Bra And Slips Off A Strap To Tease Her Fans

American Instagram model Julianne Kissinger is an expert when it comes to posting sexy pictures on the photo-sharing website.

In fact, the hottie’s skin-baring pics have become so popular on the platform that she has attracted more than 5 million followers within a short period of time.

In the new snap, which was an up-close image, the model could be seen wearing a black lacy bra, one which allowed her to flash her never-ending cleavage. In order to tease her fans, Julianne slipped off one strap of her bra to reveal a glimpse of her perky breasts — a move that set pulses racing.

Letting her highlighted tresses cascade over her breasts, the model decided to ditch accessories to keep it simple yet sexy. She wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of San Diego, California.

In the caption, Julianne asked her fans about their Labour Day plans on Monday, September 2nd. She shared her own plans too, and revealed that she won’t be doing anything exciting as she is down with an awful cold. Therefore, the model will be staying in for the day.

Since Julianne will be spending the day indoors, she asked her fans for some Netflix recommendations.

Within two hours of going live, the picture has racked up about 51,000 likes and over 1,200 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans love to interact with her through the comments section.

“Sorry to know that you are sick. Feel better soon,” one of her concerned fans wrote on the picture.

“Why are you so stunningly beautiful? I can’t believe that you’re real,” another awestruck fan wrote.

While a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with Julianne, wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“Damn!! You represent perfection at its finest.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess of beauty,” “the hottest model on Instagram,” “sexiness galore,” and “your body is heavenly,” to praise the model. The remaining fans either used heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their feelings for Julianne or merely posted Netflix recommendations as per the model’s request.

Even though Julianne appears to be a carefree and fun-loving person, the model is a responsible mother to a six-year-old daughter, Kylianna. According to an article by Live Ramp, Julianne gave birth to her beautiful daughter when she was only 19 years of age.

The article also mentioned that Julianne is a single mother who raised up her daughter on her own as the child’s father moved to another state.