Camila Cabello’s Second Album About Falling In Love May Be Inspired By Shawn Mendes

Camila Becomes A Music Box After Shawn Speaks Out On Their Relationship

Camila Cabello seems to be dropping plenty of cryptic hints about her second album, Romance. While she doesn’t come right out and say the new music was inspired by her undeclared relationship with Shawn Mendes, the 22-year-old does admit that at least one of the songs is about falling in love.

This message points to “What Do I Know About Love?” A video Camila shared on Instagram with that title on August 31 includes “a poignant speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you’ve ever mastered the subject,” asserts People.

In the upload, the singer expresses how she feels about lost loves and new loves. Perhaps art has been imitating life since Camila broke up with her former boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, at the beginning of the summer after the two had dated for more than a year.

Then, the former Fifth Harmony member was seen getting close to Shawn Mendes almost all summer, often showing up in the same city as the one in which he was touring. The pair were also spotted embracing each other with passionate kisses on more than one occasion.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” Cabello said in an interview with Variety earlier this month.

“I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

That being said, Camila and Shawn have not come right out and said they have fallen in love in real life. Shawn did indicate that he is now in some sort of a relationship with his “Señorita” singing partner, according to The Inquisitr on September 1.

However, the crooner shied away from defining that relationship, pointing out to fans that he is not the only person in the equation. Because of that, both of the artists will need to be on the same page before defining what they have together.

While Camila isn’t talking about that in a direct manner, she has piqued the interest of her 39 million Instagram followers. In fact, within one hour of uploading her most recent share, the brunette beauty garnered nearly 2 million likes and dozens of comments.

That’s not surprising given that Camila not only showed a short video of her work, but she also said, via a written message posted to that video, “Welcome to the world of Romance.

Then, she added some details.

“You are cordially invited to experience the first installment on September 5, 2019. Truly surrender to the drama.”

Before that, the whimsical video turned Camila’s chest into an open cavern unlocked by a golden key. The inner workings resembled the inside of a music box, with all kinds of symbols there for fans to consider.

That said, keep an eye on Camila Cabello’s Instagram for more information about her new album and visit Shawn Mendes’ Instagram for further thoughts on his relationship with Camila as the details become available from both parties.