Savannah Chrisley Shares Photo With Brother, Grayson Chrisley, And Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up He Is

It’s not every day that Savannah Chrisley shares photos of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, on social media, but when she does — it definitely earns her a ton of attention from fans.

Over the past few weeks, Chrisley has been sharing a ton of photos of herself and her man, Nic Kerdiles, as they plan their wedding together. She has also shared a few fashion-forward posts and one thing is for sure — fans go crazy for just about everything that she does. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, the reality star posted a sweet photo of herself and her baby bro.

In the snapshot, Savannah and Grayson are all smiles as they pose together for a photo at an undisclosed location. Savannah wears her short, blonde locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. She rocks a white t-shirt with a pocket on the left chest portion as well as a pair of distressed jeans. Savannah completes her look with a pair of black shoes and wraps her arms around her brother.

Like his big sister, Grayson was all smiles for the photo as he also rocks a plain white t-shirt and a pair of orange colored shorts. He completes his look with a pair of black ankle socks and sneakers. Grayson also also puts his arm around his Savannah and the two siblings look as close as can be. Since the post went live on his account, it’s earned the Growing Up Chrisley star a ton of attention with over 102,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the snapshot to let Savannah know that she looks beautiful while countless other couldn’t get over how handsome and grown up Grayson has gotten.

“Wow he looks just like @chasechrisley! Can’t believe how grown up he is!,” one follower commented.

“Wow, growing like a weed!! And he’s not even in the growth spurt stage!,” one more wrote.

“Wow, he’s getting so tall. It’ll be great if he gets taller than Chase…it’ll be something else that Chase gets grief about,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, surrendered to authorities after being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion; 12 counts total. The FBI and the IRS have both filed charges at the federal level, and the pair could face up to 30 years of jail time if they’re found guilty. Todd has spoken out on social media after the charges were made public, assuring fans that they have nothing to hide. He even shared with fans that he has hard proof that they’re innocent.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out.