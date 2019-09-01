Martha Hunt Displays Cleavage In Orange Bikini

Martha Hunt shared a new bikini pic from Tulum today, and it looked like she was having a good time in the tropical paradise.

So far, the photo’s been liked over 49,000 times.

It showed Martha sitting on the edge of a white, architectural bench with the ocean visible in the backdrop. She wore a bright orange bikini, and the top had front-ties.

The model placed her hands between her legs, as she showed off her cleavage in the shot.

Hunt also gave a slight smile with her lips closed, as she tilted her head slightly to her left. Her face was somewhat obscured by her hair, which she wore down. It looked like her hair was also damp, so maybe she’d just enjoyed a dip in the ocean or the pool.

Martha’s fans had plenty to say about the photo. This included a short and sweet message from fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, who took the opportunity to plug her swimwear line.

“Cutie! @inamoratawoman,” said Emrata, who owns and operates the brand.

Someone else asked Martha where she got the swimsuit, and she confirmed that it was from Inamorata.

In addition, there were plenty of people who left nice compliments.

“The only thing that would make this better would be miss bear sitting next to you,” said a follower.

“Too beautiful Angel,” said another follower.

“Wow you look so good can’t believe it,” noted a fan.

“Martha Martha my love what can I do without seeing you everyday and night,” stated another fan.

Plus, there were plenty of unique messages for Martha in the comments section.

“Happy sunday be the sun and embeace infinity,” said a fan.

“You’re just like an angel Your skin makes me cry,” said another fan.

Others sounded like they wished they looked like the model.

“Can you filter all of my pictures like this plz thank u,” joked a fan.

“Wish I had a fraction of your genes,” said another fan.

“I love your fashion What men’s fashion do you like?” asked a follower.

“Wow put some clothes on Lol,” joked another follower.

And this isn’t to mention all of the photos that Martha has shared from her trip to Italy. One update, in particular, was geotagged at the Grand Canal in Venice. The model wore a black, sheer dress as she posed by a pillar.

Hunt grabbed the pillar with her right hand, and tilted her head back to the left. Her red lipstick popped in the photo, while her hair flowed behind her.