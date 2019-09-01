WWE Rumors: Big Update On Former Tag Champs And When They May Return To TV

Legal problems have kept the tag team off of WWE television for weeks.

Right now, WWE isn’t planning on releasing any of their talent or letting them get away without signing a new contract if at all possible. The Usos are one of the most popular and successful tag teams in a long time, but they haven’t been seen on television in weeks. As many fans have been wondering where they are, there has been a good reason for their absence and there is also an update on when they may end up returning.

Last month, Jimmy Uso was arrested again after another DUI and it led to some personal troubles in his own life. WWE really didn’t have a lot to say on the matter and even said that he was to be responsible for his own actions, but they did do something to affect the status of the tag team.

As reported by The Inquisitr, both Jimmy and Jey Uso were pulled from an appearance during SummerSlam weekend, but it was a necessity. After Jimmy’s recent arrest for the DUI, he was not able to enter Canada and it led to WWE pulling both of The Usos from their meet-and-greet.

One lucky thing for the company is that the didn’t have the team scheduled for a match, but The Usos have not been seen since that time. There had been whispers and rumors that the team could be released, but that does not appear to be the case at all.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of IW Nerd, the team has been kept off of WWE television due to Jimmy’s arrest. They haven’t even been allowed to wrestle at non-televised live events, but this was more to send a message to them that things need to change.

The report also stated that they are not going to be back immediately and certainly won’t be involved in Clash of Champions in two weeks. The tag title matches are set for both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but The Usos could jump into the title picture shortly after the pay-per-view.

If all goes according to plan, The Usos will return to WWE action in “a couple of weeks.” The exact time frame for them to come back is not yet confirmed, but fans can keep their eyes peeled for Jimmy and Jey to jump back into things pretty soon.

WWE does not want to lose or get rid of a successful and talented tag team like The Usos as they know that All Elite Wrestling would sign them immediately. It’s just that the promotion is in a tough spot with Jimmy now having multiple arrests, but perhaps this extended TV absence could get the message across.