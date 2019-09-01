Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Incredible Body In Yoga Pose

Blonde bombshell Candice Swanepoel, who has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for nearly a decade now, spends plenty of time sculpting her body. After all, Swanepoel has to be runway ready at all times and able to flaunt her physique in lingerie and skimpy swimsuits.

It seems that yoga is a part of the South African beauty’s routine, as she recently shared a shot of herself striking an impressive pose on Instagram. In the snap, Swanepoel was doing a head stand pose. She rocked a pair of mauve full-length yoga leggings and a pale pink tank that knotted just under her chest to reveal her chiselled stomach. Her toned arms supported her body while her legs were split into an angular pose that appears to be for advanced yogis.

Swanepoel’s hair was swept up in a messy bun and she had bare feet for her yoga practice. She used what appeared to be a towel to add a bit of softness to the wooden deck she was striking her poses on, and in the background a gorgeous landscape was visible.

Swanepoel tagged the brand Alo Yoga in the caption of the post, filling her followers in on the fact that the ensemble she was wearing was from that particular brand.

Swanepoel’s followers loved the flexible snap, and the post received over 129,000 likes within just seven hours. They also showered the South African babe with compliments in the comments section of the pose, impressed with her yoga prowess.

“Omg she’s so beautiful and delicious,” one follower commented.

“Lovely gorgeous mommy,” another fan said.

Many of her followers simply left emoji in the comments section as they admired the model’s long and lean physique.

Swanepoel was one of the many celebrities who recently travelled to Venice, Italy, in order to attend the Venice Film Festival.

The blonde bombshell walked the red carpet in a variety of stunning outfits, including a look that appeared to be an oversized shirt belted at the waist that left her mile long legs on display.

She also brought major elegance to the red carpet in a stunning nude gown by Etro. The Etro gown clung to every inch of her lean physique, and the one-shoulder style made her look like a Greek goddess. While the fabric appeared to be a simple beige in some shots, in others, the shimmery detailing on the fabric was visible for a truly showstopper of a look.