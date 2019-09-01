‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Poses For Stunning Bikini Photo While On Honeymoon With Bryan Abasolo In Greece

The former ABC star is living her best life in Santorini.

Rachel Lindsay is living her best life in Greece. The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to share a stunning bikini snap from her honeymoon in Greece with husband Bryan Abasolo. In the photo, Lindsay rocked a green two-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the sun in Santorini.

In the caption to the pic taken on the Greek island, the 34-year-old Bachelor Nation beauty noted that she was indeed living her best life as a new wife to the Miami chiropractor. The post received more than 55,000 likes, and dozens of fans commented to note that Lindsay looks very happy just one week after exchanging vows with her dashing doctor in Mexico.

Both Lindsay and Abasolo have been documenting their honeymoon for Instagram fans. According to Us Weekly, the newlyweds gave followers an inside look at the luxurious retreat at the Andronis Concept Wellness Resort via their Instagram Stories, and they also shared a video of their stunning resort view of a mountainous landscape and the ocean.

The Bachelorette star also explained to fans that the two had been a bit “off the grid” just before their wedding because they wanted to keep their big day as private as possible. The ABC alum added, “We gotta go enjoy this beautiful honeymoon that we’re experiencing right now in Santorini.”

Clearly, part of that enjoyment is some sun soaking in a stunning green swimsuit.

Lindsay also posted a captivating poolside photo with her husband, and he shared a solo (and shirtless!) photo as he relaxed in the water, as can be seen below.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got engaged at a castle in Spain during the Season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017. Last weekend, the two exchanged vows at Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

After all of that wedding planning, Abasolo told People he and his bride were ready for their honeymoon.

“We can’t wait to just relax,” the 30-year-old chiropractor said. “We’re ready to decompress!

As for their future plans, the couple’s future plans, The Bachelorette star already has babies on the brain – or her new mother-in-law does, at least.

“I would say that we want babies sooner rather than later,” Lindsay told People. “I would say we start trying within a year!”His mother has already been asking, ‘When are you going to start having babies?’ I think it’s just a natural progression!”

With talk like that, it sounds like Rachel and Bryan’s next vacation could be a babymoon.