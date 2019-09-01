American Model Bri Teresi Goes Glam In A Short Sundress And High Heels On Instagram

American fitness model Bri Teresi, who rose to fame through Snapchat and by being featured in Maxim magazine, is known on Instagram for frequently posting her bikini and lingerie pics to tease her fans.

Recently, however, the model decided to post something different to prove to her fans that no matter what she wears, she always ends up looking effortlessly gorgeous.

In her latest share, the 24-year-old model could be seen rocking a white sundress that made her look nothing short of glamorous. The low-cut neckline of the dress allowed Bri to show off an ample amount of cleavage, while she also flaunted her amazing legs as she stepped out in the sun to pose for the picture.

Bri completed her attire with a pair of transparent block heels that accentuated her long legs, while she accessorized with a white watch, a gold pendant and a small brown purse.

The stunner wore her blonde hair into soft, romantic waves, while she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

To pose for the picture, Bri ran a hand through her hair and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. Within an hour of posting, the snap has accrued more than 4,400 likes and over 200 comments where fans showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans and followers, her fellow models, including Krystle Lina and Khloe Terae, also liked the snap to show some appreciation and love.

“I really love your dress! Such a classy shot,” Lina commented on the picture.

“Bri!!! You’re my ultimate crush of all time,” another one wrote.

While a third fan wished Bri some good luck for her career and wrote the following comment.

“Hope you become a great model one day.”

Before sharing the latest pic, Bri teased her fans with a very racy picture where she could be seen rocking a minuscule bikini, one that struggled to contain her assets. As the model turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her pert derriere and major sideboob on full display — a move that sent temperatures through the roof.

According to an article by Maxim, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and has been modeling since 2015. She said that she is very entrepreneurial and also very dedicated to achieving her goals. Regarding her experience, she said the following.