Selena Gomez Motivated To Release First New Music In Four Years After Taylor Swift’s Albums Lit A Fire In Her

Selena Gomez is ready to release her first new music in four years, and Taylor Swift is reportedly the motivation.

A new report from Hollywood Life claims that Selena has been inspired by pal Taylor’s two albums released in the last two years, and wants to finally put out some new music of her own. Selena’s last album, Revival, came out in 2015 and since then the 27-year-old has been working hard to put together the pieces of her next album, a source told the celebrity news outlet.

The source said that Selena has always had her brain focused on music, thinking up new lyrics for songs and putting it all together. Selena is well aware that her fans are eager to hear new music from her as well, the source said, and she is now “putting the finishing touches on it.”

“She has actually been working on music for her album over the last few years here and there and with the recent release of Taylor Swift’s Lover album, it has really lit a completely new fire in Selena to get some of her music out there,” the source claimed. “She is actually looking to get stuff out before the end of the year.”

Taylor Swift’s incredible work ethic could be rubbing off on Selena, the source added. Taylor’s Lover album released last month was less than two years after Reputation dropped in 2017, and in between that time Taylor was always busy with touring. The source said that Selena has a lot of songs to work with, and is trying to whittle her way down to 12 or 13 that will be the final cut for a new album.

While the unnamed source is hinting that a new Selena Gomez album could be coming soon, Selena herself is dropping hints to fans. As Elle noted, she recently shared a series of photos of herself in the recording studio to her Instagram Stories, along with a message to fans that she knows they’re waiting for more.

“just so you know, I see your comments, and I’m working on it…” Selena shared.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Selena would be putting out some of the music this year. The source said that the music is going to show a different side of Selena, a very personal one that would reflect everything she’s been through in the past few years.

It’s not clear yet when Selena Gomez could actually put out a new album, as the singer herself shared anything publicly about a release date.