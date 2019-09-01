Watch Seattle Sounders FC Vs. LA Galaxy Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, MLS West Playoff Position At Stake

Seattle Sounders FC must figure out a way to stop red-hot LA Galaxy goal scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the clubs fight for playoff position.

A single point separates fifth-place Seattle Sounders FC and sixth-place LA Galaxy on the Major League Soccer Western Conference table, per ESPN FC, with Minnesota United tied with LA at 42 points in seventh place on goal difference. That means Sunday’s match in Seattle could go along way not only to determine playoff position for Seattle and the Galaxy, but whether each team qualifies for the postseason at all. For Seattle to grab the three points, however, they must figure out a way to stop Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has fired home six goals in the Galaxy’s last three games and will try for more in the game that will live stream from Seattle.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the MLS West showdown on Sunday, pitting the west’s fifth-place team Seattle Sounders FC against sixth-place LA Galaxy, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PDT at the 37,700-seat CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, September 1. That start time will be 5:30 p.m. CDT, 6:30 p.m. EDT.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands, the livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

The Galaxy will lose a reported five players to international duty this weekend, according to SB Nation, including Mexican stars Jonathan dos Santos and Uriel Antuna. Seattle reportedly will see seven players depart in the thick of the playoff race.

But Ibrahimovic has, of course, retired from international duty for his native Sweden, and will have a full week of rest after a grueling “El Trafico” 3-3 draw against Los Angeles FC seven days ago, in which he blasted home two more goals, giving the 37-year-old 22 in 22 matches, just two shy off his total for the entire season last year, his debut campaign with LA Galaxy, per Soccerway.

“Everything runs through Zlatan, everybody knows that,” Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei said, as quoted by MLS Soccer. “You can defend him well eight out of 10 times, and the other two times he’ll punish you.”

Mexican internationals Uriel Antuna and Jonathan dos Santos have been called up from the Galaxy for international duty. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

To watch a free online stream of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy 2019 MLS West showdown on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on cable television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, during which time fans can watch the Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy contest — and several other MLS matches during that week-long period — streaming live for free.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, ESPN Play Caribbean will stream the match.

In Canada, the MLS Live platform will provide a livestream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, streaming video of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy match can be accessed with the SKY GO Extra.

For a complete list of live streaming sources Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy showdown in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.