Polish Instagram Sensation Veronica Bielik Flaunts Pert Booty As She Holidays In Italy

Polish Instagram model Veronica Bielik, who is popular for sharing her racy snaps almost every week, recently took to her page and left her 2.1 million fans mesmerized with a new sexy snap.

In the pic, the model was featured wearing a skimpy, printed bikini to show off her incredible figure, particularly her pert booty and well-toned thighs. That’s not all, but Veronica also flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans.

The picture was snapped while the model was taking an outdoor shower. Her wet body spiced things up, leaving her fans drooling over the sheer display of sexiness.

Veronica wore her wet tresses down, struck a side pose and flashed a smile to display her happy mood. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Sardegna, Italy, while the model could be seen posing against the beautiful backdrop of the sea.

The picture was captured near a dock, as some boats could also be seen in the background.

As of the writing of this piece, and within seven hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 81,000 likes and about 800 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement. As a result, they showered Veronica with numerous compliments, some of which were quite sexually explicit.

The model, however, doesn’t seem to mind it at all as she took the time to like most of the comments.

“Thank you for being you, dear Veronica. Wishing you an amazing, beautiful and blessed day. Keep on shining,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are you real,” another fan asked, unable to believe how beautiful the model is.

“You are such a beautiful creature. Why are you so perfect?” another awestruck fan posted.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “goddess,” “absolutely stunning,” “you’re a goddess of beauty,” and “extremely hot,” to praise Veronica’s beauty.

A few days back, Veronica posted several pictures wearing the same bikini. To her fans’ delight, she shared several poses with her fans to provide a detailed look at her booty as well as her taut stomach and enviable cleavage.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the pictures were also liked by some of Veronica’s fellow models, including Nina Serebrova and Yulianna Yussef, among others.

According to an article by Listal, as Veronica’s sexy pictures started getting more and more traction and her follower-base increased on Instagram, a lot of brands started reaching out to her to promote their products and services.

To date, the model has partnered with many brands, including American energy drink brand Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.