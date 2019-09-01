Khloe Kardashian Exposes Her Rock-Hard Gym Body On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is serious when it comes to her workouts, and she’s got the flawless fit figure to prove it. This weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a new snap of her impressive physique as she posed in her home gym.

In the sexy snapshot, Khloe is seen standing in her garage, which also doubles as her gym when she wants to workout in the comfort of her own home. Kardashian chose to shoot the photo in black and white and from a far away angle. However, her rock-hard body can easily be seen through it all.

The single mom held up her phone in the mirror to get a full body shot of herself as she donned a skimpy black sports bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage and muscular arms. She also rocked a pair of skin-tight black leggings, which hugged her curvy backside and showcased her impressive abs.

Khloe’s long, blond hair was pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head, and she covered her face with her phone. She donned no jewelry, but did sport a pair of black sneakers for her workout. In the background of the photo, Khloe’s SUV can be seen as gym equipment surrounds her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe is a total gym rat, who loves to workout on the regular. Kardashian is often seen hitting the gym or working out at home and documenting her routine on social media.

People Magazine reports that the reality star has been open about her fitness journey, and has opened up to give her fans some of her biggest tips for success.

Khloe says that she has worked on cutting out junk food and dairy of her diet, as well as limiting her food portions and training her body to eat less over the years. She also says that water is key to having a healthy and happy body.

“I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day,” Kardashian said, adding that she always lectures her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to drink more water.

Exercise has also become a huge source of stress relief in Khloe Kardashian’s life, and after having some big drama in her relationship with her former boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, over the past couple of years, working out may have helped her cope with it all.