Cardi B’s Twitter Rant Over Grammy Win Reportedly Had Nothing To Do With Travis Scott Or His Documentary

Cardi B’s decision to defend herself against Travis Scott’s fans for her Grammy win was reportedly not a diss to the “SICKO MODE” rapper.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cardi recently went on a Twitter rant after the controversy about her Grammy win for Best Rap Album back in February surfaced again by way of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. Fans of Stormi Webster’s dad were upset all over again after seeing the rapper lose to Cardi’s album, Invasion of Privacy, and reportedly decided to tell Cardi that they still think she wasn’t worthy of the win. Cardi soon clapped back and reflected on all of the work that took place for her to receive her first Grammy win, including recording the album while she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1.

Hollywood Life reports that while Cardi’s series of tweets were reportedly inspired by the rant from the “Press” rapper reportedly has nothing negative to say about Scott, his documentary or his music. The rapper was reportedly using the opportunity to further support that the win was well-deserved.

“Cardi is not one that will ever rest on sticking up for herself,” a source told HL. “She is opinionated and that is actually a part of her charm. She wasn’t going after Travis perse but more protecting her brand and protecting herself from the haters. She does not take any BS lightly and she will continue to stick up for herself always and often. Cardi will eventually laugh it all of but she was pissed because she felt that her hard work was threatened and Cardi wanted to make sure that everyone knew she was having none of it.”

Scott also has nothing negative to say about the “Money” rapper or her win. According to TMZ, the scene from the Netflix doc is more about Scott being visibly upset because of all of the hard work that was put into the album. A source reportedly told the outlet that Scott simply wanted to win and be recognized for his biggest album to date, and wasn’t personally affected by the person who actually took home the trophy.

Since Cardi’s win, she and Scott have reportedly been cool with each other. Cardi’s husband, Offset, was reportedly in attendance for the premiere of Look Mom I Can Fly, which took place on Tuesday, August 27.

Look Mom I Can Fly premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, August 28.