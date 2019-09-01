Lala Kent Rocks Nude String Bikini In ‘Boats & H**s’ Pic With Stassi Schroeder

Lala Kent attends the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on January 19, 2019
It looks like it’s a Hot Girl Summer for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The 29-year-old has taken to social media to prove that she can rock even the most barely-there shades of swimwear – of course, given that LaLa is a swimwear regular, it’s of little surprise that the star pulled her look off.

Lala first showcased her nude string bikini look on Saturday: an Instagram story posted to the star’s account showed her aboard a yacht as she posed for the camera. The blonde had her trademark locks shielded via a green-and-gold bandana, but her swimwear wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Lala’s super-sexy and fit frame was on show via a two-piece boasting criss-cross elements at the bust and a fun scoop neckline addition, although fans were likely paying attention to the star’s overall toned and shapely legs, flat stomach, and peek-a-boo cleavage.

Following the Saturday snap, Lala once again took to her stories with the same look. Friend Stassi Schroeder featured in this photo, with a fun caption suggesting that Lala more than has a grip on popular culture terminology.

“Boat & h**s,” Lala wrote.

She added that the snap was “[featuring]” Stassi.

With plenty of smiles, sunshine, and that bikini display, Lala’s Instagram story was likely noticed by her fans.

Heathen

Social media updates from Lala may take the fun route, but life hasn’t been a giggle for this reality face. Earlier this year, Lala revealed her battle against alcoholism, with what appeared to be a full admission to being reliant on the substance, per People.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Lala told her followers.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she added.

These pretzels are making me thirsty

Lala’s social media seems to show her happy these days. A recent Instagram update saw Lala rock a floral-print bikini while straddling a bicycle – clearly, Lala knows how to rake in the engagement. Likewise fun have been Lala’s recent Instagram captions: the blonde recently updated her account with a glitzy snap that mentioned a salty snack in its caption.

Lala has 1.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see what she posts next should give her account a follow.