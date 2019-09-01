Melissa Riso Shows Off In Tiny Daisy Dukes And Cropped Top For New Instagram Picture

Ameican model and actress Melissa Riso is at it again. On Sunday afternoon, she thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a picture of herself relaxing beachside.

In the picture, Riso smiled at the camera, and her long brown hair fell in gentle waves over one shoulder. She wore a puffy sleeve, smocked, cropped top with a red and white print. The shirt showed off her taut abs, and her rapidly fading navel tattoo. On the bottom, the model wore tiny denim Daisy Duke shorts complete with frayed edges. Light makeup and a pale lip kept the focus on Riso’s beaming smile as she lounged on a wooden bench with one shapely leg bent and her arm resting casually on her knee and a hand in her hair. Huge hoop earrings completed the casual holiday weekend look.

In the caption, Riso indicated she was beachside in Venice, California, and she urged her followers to choose peace over being right with a motivational quote. In just a few hours, several thousand people hit the “like” button on the actress’s latest share on the popular social media platform. Several also left a positive comment for the model, who is also a well-liked celebrity men’s hairstylist with her own haircare line called Mr. By Melissa Risa.

The model’s smile took center stage in the photo.

“I LOVE YOUR SMILE,” exclaimed one of her many fans.

“What a beautiful smile this woman has,” replied another follower.

“Sweetest Smiles for a perfect Sunday,” agreed another.

“Your smiling face is the best part of the picture,” read a reply.

“Love this photo of you Melissa. Shows so much of your natural beauty and charm. Enjoy this LDW,” another wrote.

Loading...

Many of her followers also appreciated the advice Risa shared to pick battles carefully and not focus so much on always being right.

“Absolutely true!!! Big hug and kiss to you,” wrote Jennifer Foster Riso.

“When have you ever been selective with your battles?” asked model Anya Benton, “Just kidding, love youuuuu haha.”

In her Instagram story, Riso indicated she is having a beach day with Brandon Messina to make the most of the three day holiday weekend. The two walked along the ocean holding hands and showed off the beautiful ocean views they enjoyed. Later, Riso sunbathed on the sand wearing a tiny olive bikini. The top featured a gold chain halter closure, and the bottom featured ruching, which highlighted the model’s curvaceous backside. She laid on her stomach atop a blue striped beach towel.