‘RHOBH’ Newcomer Garcelle Beauvais Supports Lisa Rinna After She’s Shamed On Instagram For Bikini Dance Video

The newly-announced 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast member thinks her co-star is on fire.

Lisa Rinna is getting support from her celebrity friends — including the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — after posting a bikini video to Instagram that some followers deemed “embarrassing.” After Rinna posted an “encore” of a video of her dancing in a bikini to the Billie Eilish song, “Bad Guy,” many followers slammed her for the move, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Rinna, 56, was hit with an onslaught of comments from people who didn’t think it was cute to see the mom of two shaking her booty while wearing a striped bikini and a cowboy hat. Several commenters told Rinna she was “too old” to be dancing “half naked” in the video, while others blasted the Bravo star for her overload of “self-love.”

But members of Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills family hit Instagram to support her. Former RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof replied to the post with a series of fire emoji. In addition, current cast member Dorit Kemsley went all-caps with: “That BODY- OMG! ”

Perhaps most telling was newcomer Garcelle Beauvais and her comment that also featured fire emoji. It was just Friday that Beauvais was announced as a new member of the Bravo reality show, but she is already standing united with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

Beauvais’ red hot show of support comes just a few days after Rinna gave her an Instagram comment of her own. After Beauvais announced the news of her casting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills via an Instagram post, Rinna took to the comments section to react with five clapping hands emoji.

In addition, Us Weekly reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran star shared a series of throwback photos with Beauvais over the years on her Instagram Stories. Rinna captioned one snap to confirm the two have been pals for years.

“We go back even further than I remember. Congrats!” Rinna wrote to Beauvais.

#RHOBH will welcome two new faces to the cast next season.https://t.co/w0bAEIrOV0 — BravoTV (@BravoTV) August 29, 2019

Lisa Rinna appears to be the common thread for the two newly announced Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Beauvais and newcomer Sutton Stracke.

An insider previously told Hollywood Life that Stracke is Rinna’s “dear friend” and was brought on to the show “at Rinna’s suggestion.” Rinna and Stracke were photographed together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party in February.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 cast includes Rinna, Beauvais, and Stracke, as well as Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards.