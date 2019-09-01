Ayesha Curry Shares Stunning Snap From Icelandic Paradise

Gorgeous foodie Ayesha Curry has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on a recent trip she took to Iceland. Two days ago, she tantalized fans with a shot of herself in a wine cellar, rocking a leather outfit and celebrating that she found Domaine Curry wine in the cellar of an Icelandic restaurant.

She and her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, have been enjoying the outdoor activities in Iceland as well. Ayesha shared a few snaps of the Currys, as well as two other individuals, engaging in some adventurous activities near a volcano while rocking harnesses and safety helmets with lamps on them.

In one of her recent updates, she shared a more romantic snap from the duo’s time in Iceland as well. She indicated in the geotag that the two were spending some time at The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland, and the breathtaking shot she shared had her followers gasping. Ayesha and Stephen were immersed in the water with just their heads visible, and the shot was taken from far away in order to showcase the gorgeous scenery. The happy couple seemed to be enjoying themselves in the milky blue water, and they were surrounded by gorgeous moss-covered rock formations that were absolutely incredible.

Ayesha’s fans loved the scenic snap, and the post received over 153,000 likes within just four hours. While her fans love snaps in which her incredible body is on full display, the beautiful shot certainly highlighted the wonders of nature in Iceland.

Celebrity chef Cat Cora, who appeared on the culinary competition show Family Food Fight alongside Ayesha, commented “romantic trip bucket list.”

Fellow foodie and cookbook author Danielle Walker commented, “I’m so happy you guys got away!”

Even celebrity Olivia Munn left a comment on the post, and simply said “Omg” with a series of heart emoji.

“Now THAT is a cool vacation,” one of Ayesha’s fans said.

Another follower said “it looks beautiful! Have a great time.”

Ayesha hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be spending in Iceland on her romantic and action-packed vacation, but she’s been updating her followers day after day on what she’s doing while she’s there. Fans will have to ensure they’re following Ayesha on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss a single moment of the duo’s adventures.

The Curry family also recently traveled to Paris on a quick family vacation, where Ayesha spent some quality time with one of her daughters watching the sunrise over the Parisian rooftops in another gorgeous snap.