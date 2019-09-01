Hannah Palmer Spreads Legs In Metallic Silver Swimsuit: ‘You’re Just My Type’

Hannah Palmer is back on the ‘Gram. The Maxim model has returned to the platform for another of her legendary Bang Energy posts – while promotional posts from Instagram’s swimwear faces tend to rake in lower engagement than their own content, something about this bombshell bucks the trend. Hannah’s beach-set videos for the beverage brand only seem to have her fans wanting more, with the model herself likely netting healthy profits as a result.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her Instagram. A sizzling video showed the blonde right on shores, with a wardrobe that definitely matched the setting. Hannah had been filmed flaunting her eye-popping curves in a tiny silver swimsuit boasting metallic aspects, with the strapped and cut-out one-piece glittering in the sunlight. While the video opened up with Hannah in close-up form, footage did eventually move to showcase the stunner full-length. Hannah was seen with her hair blowing in the ocean breeze, plus posing on sands with her legs spread and a can of Bang Energy between her limbs.

The video seemed to be ticking boxes for just about everything. Hannah’s sexy and ample cleavage was on full show, although fans likewise got a reminder that this girl’s toned body is something else. Hannah’s sculpted shoulders and muscular back were all caught by the camera – of course, fans also received the Arizona native’s stunning smile, peachy rear, and signature blue-eyed beauty.

A fun and somewhat cheeky caption from Hannah reeled her fans right in – with words like these, there was no way Hannah wasn’t going to get a response. She did. The video racked up over 15,000 views within just 30 minutes of going live. Over 156 comments were left in that time frame.

Hannah first started making headlines last year as she competed to win Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl Prize. While Hannah did not win, her career doesn’t seem to have suffered as a result. Hannah did share what she’d do with the $25,000 winner cash if she were to win, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should give her Instagram a follow.