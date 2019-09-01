Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea Chooses Between Adam And Nick

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers for this fall preview show that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will make her choice between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Soon, several different situations will push Chelsea over the edge toward one of the Newman brothers.

Adam and perhaps even Nick felt that Chelsea would automatically resume her relationship with Adam when she returned to Genoa City. After all, before the cabin explosion, Adam and Chelsea were very much in love and had a wonderful life with Connor (Judah Mackey).

However, Adam’s dark side is prevalent since his time away. Plus, what Chelsea felt for Nick blossomed into something beautiful before she ran away last year. Instead of reuniting with Adam, Chelsea felt drawn to Nick’s steadiness. For a while, they enjoyed their life as friends, but recently, according to The Inquisitr, Chelsea and Nick crossed the line and became lovers again. Despite her reunion with Nick, Chelsea saw a few glimpses of the Adam she used to love when she let him spend time with Connor last week.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, previewed the upcoming love triangle fall storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

“Chelsea will find herself caught in the crossfire in the feud between Nick and Adam. Adam will push Nick too far, which will jeopardize his relationship with Chelsea,” Griffith teased.

Spoilers show that Adam plans to use Victor’s (Eric Braeden) rare blood disease against him in an effort to destroy the myth of the Newmans. There’s a good chance that Adam also has some devious plans for Nick. Even though Chelsea recently allowed Adam and Connor to spend time together, the continued quest for vengeance against his family brings her a pause.

“Connor’s return home will continue to complicate matters for Adam and Chelsea as Adam connects with Connor, and Chelsea worries about Adam’s dark side.”

At least for now, Nick, Chelsea, Connor, and Christian (Alex Wilson) are enjoying their time together as a happy family. Yes, Connor also loves spending time with Adam, but the family enjoys being back together again as a foursome. Of course, there’s no way that Adam will be able to stomach both of his sons as well as his ex-wife living with Nick and enjoying life. There is little doubt that Adam will do whatever he can to wreak havoc on Nick’s newfound happiness as part of his overall scheme to bring down the Newman family once and for all.