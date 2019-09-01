Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Flaunts Booty In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Eden Levine is famous on Instagram for her curvaceous figure. The model loves to flaunt her enviable physique on the photo-sharing platform every week which has helped her attract more than 1.7 million followers.

The current week has been no exception, as the model treated her fans to multiple bikini pictures, all of which gained significant traction.

In her latest picture, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy mustard-colored bikini that perfectly hugged her curves. The model posed for the snap while turning her back toward the camera and, in the process, she put her famous derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

The 31-year-old model wore her curly tresses down, accessorized with a large white straw hat and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam.

The picture was captured outdoors, next to some sun loungers. It appears that the location was next to some swimming pool, but it could not be seen in the snap.

In the caption, Eden wrote that she is trying to convince herself to go to the gym, adding that she is having a very hectic schedule lately because of traveling and working. She also wrote that she is experiencing a jet lag.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 8,500 likes and about 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over her hotness and praised her by using explicit terms.

“You are very, very beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stunningly beautiful, everything [about] you is perfect,” a second fan wrote.

While a third fan opined that Eden has the “best booty on Instagram.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “too hot,” “very sexy,” “extremely beautiful,” and “gorgeous babe,” to praise the model.

The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model instead of using long sentences.

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Eden treated her fans to a very sultry photograph where she could be seen wearing a black bra that she teamed with ripped black shorts. The risque ensemble allowed the model to flaunt ample sideboob as well as a glimpse of her bare booty.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Guatemala, but she was raised in El Salvador by her grandmother until the age of eleven. Per the piece, Eden has earned a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in her country.