Olivia Jade Reportedly Remains ‘Fearful’ As Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Continue Legal Battle

Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly not doing well as her parents could possibly still do prison time for their role in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade’s famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo are currently in court after pleading not guilty to their involvement in the scandal, which was first beginning to make headlines in March. Since her parents have been on trial, Hollywood Life reports that the YouTube star and former University of Southern California student is reportedly still reeling from the sudden negative press her family has received over the last few months. A source reportedly shared with the outlet that Olivia Jade still has a “strained” relationship with her parents since the scandal broke. The strain was reportedly exacerbated as the summer begins to wind down and the influencer’s friends are heading back to school without her.

The source also shared that the scandal has made it difficult for her to create, noting that she hasn’t posted on her popular YouTube channel since the scandal made headlines. She also only recently returned to her social media platforms, and has only posted twice.

“She puts up a strong front on social media and likes to look tough, but deep down, she truly fears the unknown and despite the tensions she’s facing with her parents and the very real issues she’s working through with them, she wants them to be safe and move past this. She wants what is best for everyone, and so does Bella. They are trying to be hopeful. This is far from over and she knows that. There are lots of question marks right now surrounding her future,” the source shared.

Loughlin and Mossimo were among more than 50 people who were indicted for allegedly bribing their way into getting their children into prestigious universities like USC, Stanford and Yale. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to coaches at USC so Olivia Jade and her sister Bella Rose could attend the university on as crew recruits, though neither of them was actually on the team. Their latest court case reportedly took place on August 27.

If found guilty, Loughlin could reportedly face 40 years in prison, per The Insider. The outlet reports that unlike Loughlin and Mossimo, 14 of the parents involved decided to plead guilty for their roles in the matter. Actress Felicity Huffman was among those parents and was charged with committing mail fraud and honest mail fraud. The Otherhood star reportedly paid $15,000 to have her daughter take her SAT at the West Hollywood Test Center, where her answers were later corrected, in exchange for a donation.