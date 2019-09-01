Katie Holmes Shows Jamie Foxx What He’s Missing In Sexy Black Crop Top

Katie Holmes isn’t letting her breakup with longtime love, Jamie Foxx, impact her style. The Daily Mail reports that the former Dawson’s Creek star was photographed by paparazzi in New York City over the weekend, and she rocked a edgy style in an all-black ensemble.

In the photos, Katie is seen wearing a long-sleeved, black crop top, which showed off her tiny waist and impressive abs. The actress also donned some black track pants with a drawstring in the front. Holmes completed her look with a pair of black leather heeled boots.

Katie wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and sported a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She also covered up her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses and had a black leather purse slung over her shoulder.

The outlet reveals that Holmes’ comfy and casual look was likely due to the fact that she had recently hit the gym. Katie was reportedly spotted leaving the Rumble boxing gym in the ensemble, where may have been taking out some of her stress due to her split with Jamie earlier this summer.

Radar Online reports that following the couple’s breakup, Foxx was photographed with 21-year-old aspiring singer Sela Vave as they left Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood together.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid. They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again,” a source said of Katie’s feeling toward’s Jamie’s alleged new romance.

Meanwhile, the young singer is said to be moving quickly with Foxx, and is rumored to already be shacking up with the Booty Call actor at his home.

“Sela is basically living at Jamie’s place right now. She’s been staying there for weeks, hanging with Jamie’s friends and jamming in his music studio when they’re not kicking back and partying on the other side of the mansion,” the source added.

As many fans know, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have kept their romance mostly under wraps. They’ve been seen showing off a bit of PDA here and there, but never talked openly about their romance in the media, or made any public appearances together. So, it’s not surprising that they’re staying mum on their split as well.