Romee Strijd Locks Lips With Beau Laurens Van Leeuwen In New Sweet Instagram Snap

When it comes to her beauty and incredible figure, Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd needs no introduction. Knowing that her 5.6 million Instagram fans can never get enough of her sexiness, she frequently posts her stunning pictures, all of which become instant hits.

Her latest share has been no exception, where she was featured locking lips with her boyfriend, Laurens van Leeuwen. In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a stylish, rust-colored dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She wore her blonde tresses down and opted for minimal makeup, while she accessorized with a pair of high heels and a snake-print box purse.

Leeuwen, on the other hand, looked very handsome in a light gray suit that he paired with a crisp white shirt and a black tie.

In the caption, the Dutch supermodel informed her fans that the couple had been attending a wedding party, adding that it’s always fun to attend events when her beau is by her side.

She also informed her fans that she has uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, where Leeuwen could be seen doing her makeup.

Within two hours of going live, the pictures have amassed more than 222,000 likes and over 600 comments where fans and followers not only praised the model for her stunning looks but also sent best wishes for the couple to have a long-lasting relationship.

“You two are always so cute,” one fan commented on the picture.

“This photo represents my ideal couple goal,” another one wrote.

While a third fan wrote that Leeuwen is the “luckiest man alive” because he has the most beautiful woman as his girlfriend.

“Laurens looks like a model, too! Pay the man,” a fourth fan opined.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by Issa Vegas, Louisa Warwick, Chase Carter, Nadine Leopold, Frida Aasen, Emily DiDonato, and Lorena Rae, among other models and celebrities.

Prior to posting the sweet pic, the model shared a selfie with her fans where she looked nothing short of gorgeous. The model let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

According to an article by The Fact Ninja, Romee and Leeuwen have been together since the model was a teenager. Per the article, the couple has plans to get married in future as the model said in an interview that she and Leeuwen plan to live together for the rest of their lives.

“I want to marry him and have children,” Romee said. “We have had serious talks about [getting married] together”.