‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of September 2: Victor Prepares For Battle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 2 through 6 bring a week filled with drama for the residents of Genoa City. Victor prepares for battle as Adam crosses a line. Plus, Jack gives Kyle a significant job while Devon faces the loss of his fortune.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a new perspective on his mother’s restlessness during her younger years, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that he’s older, Jack can see that Dina (Marla Adams) was unhappy, in part, because she had a great business mind and should’ve been running her own all those years. Jack also wants to make sure that he leads a fulfilling life during the time he has left. Because of his epiphany, Jack asks Kyle (Michael Mealor) to serve as CEO while he’s gone, The Inquisitr reported.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) has a rude awakening. After he narrowly missed Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) because she pushed Adam (Mark Grossman) out of the way, Billy wakes up in a cabin with a splint on his leg. Not surprisingly, Billy has absolutely no idea where he is. Speaking of Chloe, she’s in trouble because Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn’t through with her. Sure, the new district attorney helped Chloe escape legal repercussions, but there’s a possibility that nobody can help Chloe avoid Chelsea. Ultimately, by the week’s end, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe take a big risk.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) won’t budge. She’s had a difficult time with Adam and breaking up with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She told Adam she wouldn’t marry him, and Sharon sticks with her answer.

After receiving the shocking letter about Katherine’s will, Devon (Bryton James) ponders the future. He will fight whoever is contesting it, but things could change dramatically for the Genoa City businessman if he ends up losing his fortune.

As the week progresses, Victor (Eric Braeden) shares wise words. He’s been around for a long time, and Victor has survived plenty. One of the benefits of growing older is wisdom, and he shares him. Of course, Victor also creates a defense. He’s wise enough to realize that he must protect himself from Adam’s threats.

Even so, that doesn’t stop Adam from crossing a line. He wants Victor’s medical records, and Adam intends to use Victor’s illness against him, which is the lowest of the low. Victor has Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on his side, and Nikki catches Adam in the act of sabotaging her husband.

Nate (Sean Dominic) gets hacked by Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as part of Adam’s big plan, and he works to cover his trail. Phyllis picks up a former habit, which isn’t suitable for her plan to get back on top.

As Kyle (Michael Mealor) takes over at Jabot, he and Summer (Hunter King) make amends. It’s been a long year for them, and plenty of bad things have happened. However, Summer seems reasonably happy, and Kyle loves being married to Lola (Sasha Calle), so they decide to mend fences and work together.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea get ready for their grand opening at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Surely nothing can stop them.