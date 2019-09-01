‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Bill Calls Thomas A ‘Sociopath’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of September 2 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will continue to dominate everyone’s thoughts. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will defend her actions, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will clarify his intentions, and Thomas will declare his love.

Thomas Apologizes To Hope

Thomas will wake up after having been in a coma. The designer will immediately apologize to his wife for his actions. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that he will tell Hope, “I’m horrified by what I’ve done.”

On the day that he fell from the cliff, he was also trying to make amends with her, but Hope had not been receptive to what he was saying. Brooke came onto the balcony, thought that Thomas was attacking Hope, and pushed him off the ledge.

Thomas will also slip in a sneaky, “I do love you.” He will exploit the fact that he is lying in a hospital bed and try to win Hope’s sympathy.

Brooke Defends Herself On The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will make it very clear that Thomas brought on his own injuries. She will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), “He’s in the hospital because of his sick, twisted obsession with my daughter.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge is not buying Brooke’s story and that it will cause a rift between them, per The Inquisitr.

Bill Spencer Calls Thomas Forrester A Sociopath

Bill is on the warpath. He previously vowed that anyone who was involved with the baby switch would pay for their crimes. Since Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) have already been caught, he has focused his attention on Thomas.

“Thomas is a sociopath!”

He will tell his son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and sidekick, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), that Thomas’ actions are despicable and that he will make it his mission to see the designer behind bars.

Flo & Bill Set Ridge Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will visit Flo in jail. After the dressmaker blasts her for stealing his grandchild, she will let him know, “I think your son is guilty of a very serious crime.”

At the hospital, Bill will also give Ridge a piece of his mind. According to Bill, Thomas is no angel and he will say, “Justice will be done, I’m going to see to it.”

Bill Threatens Thomas

After hearing that Brooke confessed, Bill will pay a visit to Thomas. He is furious that Brooke may need to pay for trying to defend her daughter. He will vow that Thomas will get what’s coming to him.

“Are you threatening me?” asks Thomas.

"Are you threatening me?" asks Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.