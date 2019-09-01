Lennie James Would ‘Jump At The Chance’ To Reunite With Andrew Lincoln For ‘The Walking Dead’ Movie

Andrew Lincoln played the role of Rick Grimes, the former protagonist of AMC’s The Walking Dead series, for nine seasons. After the zombie outbreak, Rick managed to stay alive and lead a group of survivors to safety. Throughout his time on the show, Rick became a fan favorite but he was eventually written out of the popular zombie series.

After Lincoln’s departure, fans learned that the fearless sheriff would be appearing in an upcoming movie based on the series. The full details surrounding the film’s storyline have yet to be released, but Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James, who originally played Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead, is already excited about the possibility of reuniting with Lincoln on the new project, according to a report from ComicBook.

“Obviously if such a thing was possible I would jump at the chance,” James explained to Digital Spy while promoting Season 5 of the show’s spinoff. “For me, some of my best days have been working with Andy, and getting a chance for Morgan and Rick to tool up again…obviously I wouldn’t say no to that.”

Ultimately, the decision to use Morgan in the movie lies with chief content officer Scott Gimple, but James said he’s yet to approach him with the idea.

“But I haven’t asked Scott, and I haven’t kind of pushed it,” James continued. “Just like he’s secretive to you lot, he’s very secretive to us. So none of us knows, and if it comes around I’d jump at the chance. But at this point I’ve got absolutely no idea.”

James also shared his biggest regret about deciding to leave The Walking Dead. The actor said he wished he had stayed on the show long enough to appear opposite Samantha Morton’s Alpha and Ryan Hurst’s Beta, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As fans of the show know, Alpha and Beta are the leaders of a group of humans who’ve managed to survive by living among the undead. The group has been dubbed The Whisperers and they blend in with walkers by wearing the skin of the zombies they’ve killed. The group has also attacked and murdered almost a dozen of the main group of survivors, including the son of King Ezekiel, played by Khary Payton, and Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will focus on the survivors facing off against The Whisperers. According to current showrunner, Angela Kang, there will likely be an intense showdown between Carol and Alpha, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The tenth season of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.