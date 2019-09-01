Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been living large in Saint Tropez lately on a vacation with her husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade. Yesterday, the beauty posted a shot of the two of them lounging on a boat, with the hilarious caption “we eatin gluten & dairy.” She tantalized her fans further with a picture of herself rocking a tiny black bikini and getting wet under the stream of an outdoor shower.

In her latest post from the exotic destination, Union shared a quadruple Instagram update that showcased her flawless body in a tiny blue bikini from all angles.

In the first snap in the series, Union had a huge smile on her face as she looked just past the camera and clutched the railing of a pool. Union’s hair was done in long braids that trailed down her back, and her curvaceous figure was on full display in the tiny swimsuit. The swimsuit bottoms stretched over her hips, showcasing her booty, and the top had a tie between her chest, amplifying her cleavage.

In the second snap, Union arched her back slightly and stared straight up into the sunshine. The resulting pose had her cleavage nearly spilling out of the bikini top and fans were drooling. She followed that shot up with another snap of herself clutching the pool railing, before sharing the final shot, in which she emerged from the water.

In the final shot, Union had a radiant smile on her face and her curves looked insane in the tiny bikini. Her followers absolutely loved the sexy snaps, and the post received over 33,000 likes within a single hour, including a like from fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

While Union has included the geotag of Saint Tropez in several of her previous posts from the destination, in this one she tagged it as “Chill Out.” Union appears to be having a phenomenal time with her husband Dwyane Wade on their self-named Wade World Tour.

Union’s followers couldn’t help but compliment the bombshell in the comments section.

“National beauty and body. I love her,” one fan said.

Another follower stated “you just keep getting better and better.”

“How can you be so beautiful,” one fan questioned.

Another fan referred to the post as “natural beauty at its finest.”

Union hasn’t revealed how long she and Wade will be at the latest destination of their travels, so fans will have to stay tuned to see if she flaunts her physique in a few more bikinis over the next few days.