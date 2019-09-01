‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Preview Spoilers: So Many Couples Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for fall reveal that love will be in the air in Salem, and that fans are about to see some major romantic reunions as the weather turns cooler.

In the brand new fall promo, multiple fan favorite couples are seen coming together again after some time apart, and it seems that it will be a fall to remember in Salem. Of course, one couple who fans have been dying to see reunite is Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

The pair are obviously the love of each other’s lives, and until earlier this year Jennifer had believed Jack to be dead for years. However, when he returned and revealed that he had been resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s miracle drug, things got heated. Jack didn’t remember anything about his life in Salem, including Jennifer or their children Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss).

To make matters worse, Jack was being manipulated by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who convinced Jack to run for mayor and to marry her. However, when he decided that he wanted to get his memory back using Dr. Rolf’s serum, Eve destroyed all of the serum and the records of how to manufacture it. Jack then told his wife he wanted a divorce.

Now, he and Jen are on the hunt for a way to find Dr. Rolf and his serum in order for Jack to get his memories back, which seems to be what is going to happen this fall.

In the latest #DAYS, Jack confronts Jennifer about an article she wrote about him.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/WfPUYz8K7Y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2019

In addition, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be searching for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) after finding out that it wasn’t Nicole who had returned to Salem with a chip on her shoulder, but Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

Eric will eventually find Nicole and Holly (Harlow and Scarlett Mallory) and reunite with his long lost love and her daughter. It seems that they’ll also be on track to get back together, leaving Eric’s current girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) out in the cold.

However, Sarah won’t be alone for long. Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will move in on her. The pair have a history together after their surprising one night stand, but a real relationship could bloom if Sarah decides to open up to it.

Elsewhere, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and his longtime love, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will also reunite after years apart.

Fans can see all of the romantic reunions play out when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.