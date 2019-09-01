Chanel Iman Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Black Sports Bra & Yoga Pants: ‘Hiking For Two;

Chanel Iman is absolutely beaming as she shares more photos of her second pregnancy.

The runway model posed for Instagram wearing a sports bra and yoga pants set from the Stella McCartney X Adidas line. In the photo, Iman’s baby bump is on full display as she leans on a bridge with a plethora of trees as her backdrop. Her dark hair is styled in a ponytail and she has on minimal makeup, only adding a subtle blush and a light lipstick. The model accessorized the workout look with several necklaces and studded earrings. Her wedding ring is also on full display in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the adorable post received more than 50,000 likes from Iman’s 1.9 million followers. The post also received more than 200 comments from Iman’s followers.

“Beautiful momma bear!” one follower exclaimed.

“YESSSS another cute baby!!!!” another follower chimed in.

The baby bump post comes less than a week after the model confirmed her pregnancy on her Instagram page. On Sunday, August 27, the runway star shared a photo of her sitting on the couch with her husband Sterling Shepard and their daughter, Cali, 1. The insanely cute family were all smiles as Iman showed off her baby bump for the first time while wearing a white tank top. In her caption, she expressed her glee for being a “family of four” very soon. The post caught the eye of many of the model’s famous followers, who offered encouraging words as the family prepares to expand.

“OOOOO GIRL GET READY FOR A RIDE!!! Love you both, congratulations!!!!!!!!” Chrissy Teigen exclaimed.

“Omg round two!!! Good for you girl,” Aoki Lee Simmons chimed in.

The pregnancy news from Iman comes just weeks after she and her New York Giants wide receiver husband celebrated Cali’s first birthday, per People. The couple reportedly celebrated their daughter’s inaugural birthday with an outdoor sweets-themed birthday bash. The event was reportedly filled with pastel-colored decorations, unicorns, balloons, treats and carnival-like touches throughout.

While she says she is excited for the new baby, Iman reportedly told People back in November 2018 that she wanted to hold off on another baby until they had time to “enjoy” their first child. Iman shared that she wanted to “wait at least a year” before deciding to have another child.

The couple has been married since March 2018. Their star-studded wedding came after being engaged for only three months, per Brides.

Fans of Chanel Iman can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.