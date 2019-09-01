‘Big Brother’ Fans React To Jackson Michie & Holly Allen’s Blowout Fight As Showmance Seems To End

The Season 21 showmance is starting to show its age.

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother’s biggest showmance could be over. The love connection between Jackson Michie and Holly Allen could be coming to an end after a blowout fight over the weekend, as previously shared by The Inquisitr,

A minor fight turned into a major blowout when Holly called her Big Brother boyfriend a “f***ing a***hole.” Live feed viewers noted that Jackson later shut Holly down and wouldn’t talk to her, a passive-aggressive tactic fans have seen him use in the past.

Holly later revealed she feels she was cast on Big Brother to be in a showmance, and she pointed out that Jackson’s silent treatment behavior is reminiscent of one of her ex-boyfriends who would ignore her for days when they fought. While Holly later apologized for the name-calling, Jackson pointed out that she often brings up their age gap as if she’s embarrassed by him. It should be noted that Holly is 31 years old and Jackson is 24. Big Brother troublemaker Zingbot even called Holly an “old buzzard” last week when referencing her relationship with Michie.

Live feed viewers note that after the argument, Holly later groveled a bit and Michie shut down the conversation for the night as he questioned how they’ll ever make it as a couple in the real world. The Inquisitr reports that the live feeds were shut down overnight and the status of Michie and Holly’s relationship remains unclear.

It’s no surprise that Big Brother live feed viewers had some strong reaction to this latest development with the Big Brother showmance that has dominated this season of the CBS reality show. While some fans maintained that Michie is a “jerk,” others blamed Holly for her behavior at the hands of the younger man. Others think it’s time for Holly to cut Michie loose for good, as can be seen by the Twitter reaction below.

I always knew that Michie is trash. After watching the fight between him and Holly last night, my thoughts about him still stand. Michie is still trash and I hope he goes on double eviction. #bb21 — Cassidy Brown (@TheSasckMask) September 1, 2019

It is absolutely disgusting to see Holly grovel at the feet of this narcissistic, pontificating, gaslighting jerk, Michie. It makes me sick, sick, sick! ???????????????? #BB21 — Debra Maranto (@debramaranto) September 1, 2019

A woman dates younger, her emotional age is crippled in some way or another. Not always the case but in many, it is. And her behavior shows it ???? — Angela Weston (@westonangela34) September 1, 2019

Hope Holly wins next HOH and Backdoors Michie. #BB21 — Esco (@NYYanks2009) September 1, 2019

This is not the first time Holly Allen’s relationship woes have made headlines. The Big Brother power player previously dated Bachelorette alum Luke Pell and it did not end well.

In an interview with People, Pell admitted that he appeared on The Bachelor: Winter Games to find love after his breakup with Holly, but during that time he realized he was still in love with his ex and they got back together. But some fans believe he never broke up Holly before heading to The Bachelor spinoff.

After their split, Holly talked in-depth about her breakup with Pell during a sitdown with Bachelor blogger Reality Steve. In an interview on The Rose Buds Podcast, Pell called out Holly for her “vindictive” and “angry” behavior in the two-hour tell-all out and accused her of talking about their private matters over anger their breakup.

Big Brother airs Sundays Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.