Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Yellow Romper

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood may spend the majority of her time in the forest, but that doesn’t mean she’s just wearing jeans and t-shirts all the time. Underwood works with plenty of retailers to showcase their pieces on her incredible physique, and that’s exactly what she did in her latest snap.

In the most recent picture Underwood posted to her Instagram page, she was wearing a sassy yellow romper from the brand Pretty Little Thing. The bottom of the romper was a pair of high-waisted shorts that clung to every curve and showcased Underwood’s legs to perfection. The top had voluminous sleeves that covered the majority of her arms and then dipped scandalously low in the middle and flaunted plenty of cleavage. A large bow was placed just under her chest to tie the parts of the top together, and a patch of her toned stomach was visible between the romper’s top and bottom pieces.

Underwood had her blond hair pulled back for the shot, and she struck a pose with one hand holding a large yellow sunflower up to her face. Underwood posed in front of a stunning cabin that she built with partner Jacob Witzling that looks as though it came straight out of a fairy tale.

As the model specified in the geotag on the post, she is in the Olympic National Forest working on a cabin-building project with Witzling. The duo are constructing dreamy homes in the scenic location, and Underwood is constantly posing in front of them to flaunt both her body and the beautiful structures she’s helping to erect.

The cabin in the snap was surrounded by trees and buried deep in the forest, and the bright yellow of Underwood’s romper was almost as vibrant as the greenery on the cabin roof and the plants surrounding it.

Underwood’s followers absolutely loved the shot, which received over 13,000 likes within less than 45 minutes. Her fans focused on everything from her ensemble to the cabin behind her.

“You pull off mustard well!” one fan said.

Loading...

“Your color schemes are always on point, really makes the pictures pop,” another follower commented.

“This is so dope!!” a third fan said.

Underwood is usually surrounded by greenery and trees, but not actual flowers, so the inclusion of the sunflower in the snap was a refreshing change of pace for the blond babe. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what kind of outfit she rocks for the cameras next.