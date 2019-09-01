Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom’s Hot New Workout Video Leaves Fans Floored

Anna Nystrom’s gorgeous new video has taken social media by storm.

The blonde bombshell has been sharing a number of sexy photos and videos on her account lately, and in the process, she’s been driving her fans absolutely wild. Nystrom has amassed an impressive following of over 8 million on Instagram alone, and it seems like her celebrity seems to rise with each and every photo that she shares. In the most recent video that was posted on her account, Anna sizzles in a stunning workout outfit.

The video starts off with the Swedish-born beauty doing some push-ups on a bar in the woods. She shows off her fit figure in an insanely tight, white long-sleeve crop top as well as a pair of equally tight leggings that showcase her muscular legs. Her taut tummy is also on display in the snapshot, and it’s easy to see that her hard work is paying off. Nystrom completes the look with a pair of white sneakers, and she wears her long blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail.

The model also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Throughout the rest of the video, Anna shows her fans different workout moves, and in each exercise, her toned figure is on display. Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention, racking up over 39,000 likes in addition to 540-plus comments.

Many of Anna’s followers commented on the short clip to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others applauded her for hitting the gym so hard. A few others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Wow amazing and very beautiful,” one follower raved.

“Beauty from outside beast from inside,” one more chimed in.

“It’s nice to see a fitness ambassador with good form,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

And when Anna is not busy working out, she is usually showing off her fashion sense to her legion of fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Anna floored her fans in another NSFW outfit. In the shot, her killer body was on full display while she was clad in a tiny white lace crop top that showed off plenty of cleavage to fans. Her taut tummy is also visible in the shot, and she paired the look with skintight white pants that had a little bit of distressing around the knees. The sultry shot earned her upwards of 1,400-plus comments.