Kate Beckinsale Sings ‘Sweet Transvestite’ In Barely-There Tube Top

Kate Beckinsale is a dancing queen in her latest social media post. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself rocking a racy outfit and doing a little karaoke as she sang the song “Sweet Transvestite” from the cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In the video, which was shot in black-and-white, Kate is seen sporting a tiny black tube top, which shows off her ample cleavage and toned arms. She pairs the skimpy shirt with a matching black miniskirt. The garment showcased Beckinsale’s tiny waist and impressive abs, as well as her long, lean legs.

Kate added a pair of black, thigh-high, high-heeled boots to the ensemble as she danced around seductively with a microphone in her hand. The actress had her long, brown hair styled in loose curls and pulled back into a ponytail. Beckinsale left strands of her mane out to frame her face, and rocked a full glam style with her makeup. The look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, contoured cheeks, and a glossy color on her lips.

In the video, Kate really got into character while singing, and the audience in attendance loved it, singing and dancing along with Beckinsale.

Of course, Kate’s Instagram followers also loved the video, and took to the comment section to prove it.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” one fan wrote.

“How do you legitimately never age? Please men me your recipe for youthful fantastic-ness!!” another admirer gushed.

“ROCKY HORROR FOREVER! Don’t dream it, be it!” another follower stated.

As fans may remember, Beckinsale made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed that she was dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The couple didn’t last long, and Us Weeklyreports that Davidson has now moved on with someone new.

Sources claim that Pete is now seeing actress Margaret Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. Margaret most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The couple is said to be spending some time in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, but fans can’t help but wonder if Davidson’s new romance will be another whirlwind like his last two relationships with both Beckinsale and his former fiance Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Kate Beckinsale and see snaps from her life and latest career projects by following the actress on her Instagram account.