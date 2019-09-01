Kelly Gale Looks Stunning In A Mesh Top And Camo In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is currently attending the Burning Man 2019 Festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Knowing that fans love to stay updated with her day-to-day activities, the model took to her Instagram page and shared a new snap with her fans, one where she infused style with sexiness to impress her fans and onlookers alike.

In the pic, Kelly was featured wearing a star-shaped black bra, held together with lots of body chains. To spice up her look, she wore a black mesh top over the bra and completed her attire with what appeared to be a camo shirt tied around her waist. The model accessorized with leather gloves, a black bandanna tied around her neck, a pair of colorful mercury sunglasses, and two white braids that she weaved into her hair.

To stay true to her signature style, the 24-year-model opted for minimal makeup and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose. The picture was captured in the desert, and within less than 30 minutes of posting, the picture has racked up more than 10,000 likes and about 100 comments where fans and followers showered the model with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Frida Aasen, Kelsey Merritt, Gizele Oliveira, Romee Strijds, Emily DiDonato and Sanne Vloet, to name a few.

“Wow, you look INCREDIBLE,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Best Burning Man look,” another fan chimed in.

While a third commentator wrote that Kelly looks like she’s straight out of the movie Mad Max.

According to an article by Time, Burning Man is an annual counter-cultural event famous for its performances, art installations and party-like atmosphere. Every year, the event is attended by thousands of people, including prominent celebrities. In fact, a look on Instagram shows that a lot of models, influencers and artists are currently in attendance.

Prior to posting the latest picture, Kelly shared two more pictures from the festival, which is running from August 25 to September 2.

Loading...

In the first picture, Kelly could be seen dressed up in a stylish white ensemble, comprised of white pants and a crop top, while in the second picture, she could be seen dressed up in a silver outfit, decorated with colorful furs. In all of her pictures, Kelly kept wearing her artificial white braids which fans totally fell in love with.

Apart from the festival, Kelly recently made headlines because of her adventure-loving nature. According to an article by Daily Mail, the model recently had a dangerous encounter with a rattlesnake as she went hiking in the Hollywood Hills with fellow model, Hailey Clauson.