Top 5 Labor Day Deals On Amazon

This Labor Day, after you’ve soaked up all the sun and had some barbecue, head to your computer to check out the best deals on Amazon. The retail giant is slashing prices on tons of items, including Dyson products and Echo devices.

1. Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

If you have pets, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is going to be your new best friend. Amazon slashed prices on the powerful cord-free vacuum and is selling it for $299, down from its usual price of $499. You rarely find the V8 stick for this price, so it’s worth jumping on. Amazon is also cutting prices on other Dyson vacuums and fans, so check out all the offerings.

2. Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire

Garmin’s top-of-the-line Fenix 5 Sapphire smartwatch features GPS and GLONASS satellite reception, along with a 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter. According to the manufacturer, “a bright, high-resolution, full-color Garmin Chroma Display with LED backlighting assures great readability in all ambient conditions.”

Normally $599.99, you can nab one during the sale for $439.00.

3. Samsung Chromebook 32 GB RAM 16GB SSD

The Samsung Chromebook with 32 GB RAM and 16GB SSD is a steal at $139.91. It has 11 hours of battery life, built-in security, spill-resistant keyboard, and weighs only 2.54 pounds. Since it’s connected to the cloud, you get “no setup or long load times—simply log in with a Google account, and you’re in. Navigate your world with Chrome OS. Get the best of Google, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics, and back everything up safely in the cloud,” according to the manufacturer.

4. Forty Percent Off Echo Devices

If you’re a student and have an Amazon Prime Student account, you can get a whopping 40 percent off various Amazon Echo devices. That means you can get the Echo Show for $53.99, the Echo Plus for $89.99, and the Echo Spot for $77.99.

5. Apple iPad 32 GB Wi-Fi

Loading...

Amazon is selling multiple different Apple products at a huge discount, but the 32 GB Apple iPad might be the biggest steal. Normally $329, you can get your hands on one for just $249.99 during the Labor Day sale. It has a 10-hour battery life, a touch ID fingerprint sensor, A10 Fusion chip and a 9.1-inch Retina display.

If you’re looking to give a little back while you do your holiday shopping, you can donate a backpack full of school supplies to kids in need. If you use your Echo device to make a donation, you’ll get a personalized thank you from none other than Shaq himself.