Watch Atalanta BC Vs. Torino FC Stream Live: Start Time, Serie A Round 2 Opener, Two Teams Seeking Second Win

Last season's Serie A Cinderella team, Atalanta BC, look to get off to perfect 2-0 start when they host Torino FC, a team also seeking back-to-back league wins.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus may have captured the headlines in Italy’s Serie A last season, the most surprising and uplifting story was played out in the alpine city of Bergamo. That’s where local club Atalanta BC put together the best season in team history, finishing 3rd on the table, per Sky Sports. That gained them not only qualification for the UEFA Champions League, also for the first time in Atalanta history, but automatic entry into the group stage. On the other side, Torino FC also started their Serie A season with a win, but could be suffering from a letdown after a disappointing mid-week European showing, and must rebound in the Sunday match that will livestream from Bergamo.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the Serie A match pitting last year’s surprising 3rd-place finishers Atalanta BC against 2018/2019 7th-place Torino FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 21,000-seat Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo, Italy, on Sunday, September 1.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the livestream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, September 2.

Torino at mid-week saw their UEFA Europa League campaign come to an abrupt end when they fell 2-1 in a playoff match to English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing 5-3 on aggregate, as Soccerway records.

Torino also proved troublesome for the ascendant Atalanta last season, holding the club that led Serie A with 77 goals scoreless over two matches, a goalless draw followed by a 2-0 victory in Turin, as Vavel noted.

Colombian international Duván Zapata scored 23 goals in the league last season, good enough for 2nd in Serie A, per ESPN FC stats, and two more than Ronaldo with his $120 million transfer fee. But in Atalanta’s 3-2 comeback win over SPAL on opening weekend, it was another Colombian international, Luis Muriel, who rang up a brace to win the game for La Dea.

Duván Zapata of Atalanta BC scored 23 goals in the 2018/2019 campaign. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Atalanta BC vs. Torino FC Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the La Dea vs. Il Toro matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass and SONY LIV will be the sources for a livestream of the Serie A Round 2 Sunday clash.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Atalanta BC vs. Torino FC Serie A match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

Throughout the Caribbean — as well as in numerous other regions around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Atalanta BC vs. Torino FC match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.