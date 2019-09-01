Salma Hayek Shuts Down Instagram In Neon Turquoise Bikini: ‘Tomorrow I’m 53, So!?’

Salma Hayek is proving that age is just a number. The Frida actress has taken to Instagram for a reminder that her swimsuit body is still very much in the game, although Salma’s update today likewise ticked boxes for delivering a beach setting, plus plenty of color.

The photo showed Salma giving the camera a little attitude as she struck a pose on a sandy beach. The actress hadn’t been photographed full length, but the camera had taken in plenty. Salma’s fierce, curvy, and super-fit body was taking center stage, with the brunette rocking a bright and neon turquoise bikini. With cute ties at the briefs and knotted details on a halterneck upper, this two-piece was flying the flag for girly vibes as much as it was sex appeal. Salma’s ample cleavage was on show, but this was no raunchy snap. Salma was showcasing her curves alongside a toned set of thighs and a shapely waist, with hands placed on it adding plenty of sass.

The actress posed for the camera with her mouth open and a slightly aggressive (although fun) facial expression, with her long brown hair down and what felt like eye contact despite a pair of shades.

A caption from Salma announced that her 52 years are nearly over, but the words seemed only to suggest that the star just doesn’t care about turning one year older. Words in Spanish also honored the actress’ Latina heritage.

Instagram is absolutely loving it. Salma’s post had racked up over 733,000 likes in just one hour, with fans proving swift to take to the post’s comments section.

“53 or 35?” one fan asked.

“You look so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful” was another comment appearing to echo the sentiment.

“So you’re such a dream,” one user told the actress.

Salma’s swimwear updates definitely seem to have an effect on the platform. The end of August saw the star don a stunning lavender swimsuit in a beach setting, with fans responding in much the same way as today.

With curves galore and as much muscle backing them up, Salma’s sizzling body remains a hot topic. Speaking to Closer, the actress revealed her health and fitness philosophies, with what appeared to be a balanced and healthy mindset.

“Everybody has a weakness (and) mine is food. If you love food and you love red wine and they put you in France, you’re in a good place and you’re in a bad place at the same time,” she said.

Salma’s age-defying looks may prove a headline-maker, but the actress is not the only Hollywood face known for rocking a youthful look. Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani, and Jennifer Aniston join the Mexican.