5 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed From Amazon On Labor Day

The online retailer features a plethora of sales for the September holiday.

Labor Day is a holiday to celebrate the working people of America, so it’s no wonder the day is sometimes spent spending the cash that said workers have earned along the way. While it’s not Black Friday, Labor Day deals are a definite thing, so online shoppers often turn to Amazon, the 24-hour, one-stop-shop for everything from back-to-school books to the latest electronics.

Of course, with a lazy day off, online shoppers might find themselves perusing Amazon’s millions of pages and finding things they never knew they needed until now. Here are a few suggestions to save you some scrolling time.

Instant Pot

If you haven’t jumped on this cooking trend yet, now may be the time. The programmable Instant Pot multi-cookers are hot, and if you haven’t been swayed to buy one up until now, your tune might be about to change. The Instant Pot appliance offers options ranging from 6-in-1 to 10-in-1, with models that include slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and more.

The Amazon website reveals there are discounts on Instant Pots this Labor day, including some of the most popular bestselling models that are marked down more than 30 percent.

Frame TV

Yes, you have a TV, but do you have a TV that looks like a painting? For those with extra cash in their pockets this Labor Day, CNN reports that Amazon has slashed the price on the gorgeous Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K television. As of this writing, it is marked at $1,797.99, down for the original $2,497.99 MSRP on Amazon. The Alexa-controlled masterpiece looks like a frame for a painting or photo and can even display art when it’s turned off. Most importantly, the QLED 4K panel offers a perfect picture come TV time.

Snag deep discounts on Samsung's Frame TV and cellular Apple Watch https://t.co/igf2o5PUOh — CNET News (@CNETNews) August 28, 2019

Coloring Book

Here’s a brilliant way to turn Labor Day into a teachable moment for the littlest ones in your family. To help teach young kids all about Labor Day, Amazon presents the Labor Day Coloring Book. This adorable gift features 40 large pages that depict the working people of America on the job. The coloring pages, which include drawings of a postal worker, construction worker, fireman, and more aren’t double-sided, which means that in addition to crayons, kids can use pens or markers without the fear of the colors bleeding into other pages. $6.95.

A Funny Tee

Every holiday warrants a funny T-shirt, and Amazon offers a wide variety to spice up your Labor Day barbecue. For the beer lover, Amazon offers a “Labor Day is Labeer Day” T-shirt, complete with an overflowing mug of suds emblazoned on it. And here’s a shirt that half the county will embrace and the other half won’t: Amazon sells a “Make Labor Day Great Again” tee. The shirt features Donald Trump holding a hammer and a wrench. If these tees aren’t your cup of tea, there are many more styles available on Amazon Fashion.

Trending Items

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page is the place to go for the ultimate list of items you never knew you needed. The page updates every hour to reflect the shopping site’s biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours. Check it regularly to see what you are missing. As of this writing, Eyeskey Eaglet Binoculars for bird watching are looking good.