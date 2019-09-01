‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Wants Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may have a change of heart. Up until now, Steffy has put on a brave front, but it seems as if things may change as she deals with her grief in her own way.

Viewers were up in arms after Steffy had to give up her baby girl. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) discovered that Phoebe was really their daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). They gently broke the news to Steffy who took it hard. She had been raising the baby as her own and it tore her apart as she realized that she had to give her daughter up.

Steffy tried to rationalize with Hope and Liam and told them that “Phoebe” only knew her as her mother. However, like a true mother, she realized that she needed to do what was best for her daughters. She did not want them to suffer while the adults fought and gave Beth back to her rightful mother. B&B fans saw Steffy’s heart being ripped out after Hope walked out with her child. She sobbed in her father’s arms as Beth was taken away.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans may remember how Steffy has worked through her emotions in the past. When she gave up Liam, a little over a year ago, she threw herself into her work. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will do the same this time around.

According to She Knows Soaps, emotions will run high at Forrester Creations when Hope, Liam, and Steffy return to work. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy is still hurting after she had to give her baby up and that this may cloud the decisions she makes in the workplace

In a recent interview, Annika Noelle confirmed that Steffy is out for revenge, per Michael Fairman TV. She provided an interesting insight into what lies ahead for the Forrester Creations co-CEO.

“You’re about to see Steffy go on a bit of a vengeance with all of this soon.”

Fans know that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) recently revived the Hope For The Future line while Steffy was in Paris. Will Steffy make things difficult for Hope at work or will she simply decide to cut the line again?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.