Justine Skye Shows Off Dangerous Curves In A Purple Swimsuit While Sharing More Photos From Birthday Trip

Justine Skye isn’t done sharing photos from her epic birthday trip in Jamaica.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Bulletproof” singer recently celebrated her birthday in Jamaica with pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. The three busy ladies reportedly spent their time relaxing and enjoying each other’s company, while posing for photos in between. Since the trip, Skye has been sharing updates of her enjoying the water while showing off her voluptuous figure.

In her latest update, the singer is immersing herself in a gorgeous waterfall at the Blue Hole in Jamaica. While wearing a purple, cheetah print swimsuit, the singer is standing in the water as the waterfall serves as her backdrop. Her red hair is pulled back into a ponytail as she poses with both of her arms out and one leg moving forward.

The gorgeous photo seems to have resonated with many of Skye’s 1.9 million followers. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 40,000 likes. The photo also received more than 100 comments from the singer’s fans.

“Ur looking So Amazing,” one follower wrote.

“You’re a babe!” another follower chimed in.

The singer’s birthday vacation came right after the singer released her EP, Bare With Me on August 27. According to Teen Vogue, the singer, who is Jamaican on both her mother and father’s side, released the EP one year after her final album under the Roc Nation label. The album, titled Ultraviolet, reportedly received lackluster reviews, including being dubbed “forgettable R&B” by The Guardian. Earlier this year, Skye made the transition to being an independent artist, a move that she said wouldn’t have been a positive one when she first started her career.

“Normally, when you’re not with a label and you’re trying to be an artist in the past…it was like impossible,” she said. “You’re not successful. You can’t be. It’s like, what do you think you’re doing — now, it’s good for you. Now you can really, really dive into your true self, you don’t have so many suits on top of you telling you what you need to do.”

The six-track EP also comes after Skye was very vocal about the abuse she endured at the hands of her ex and a notable figure in the music industry. The singer accused rapper Sheck Wes of being physically abusive towards her during their relationship. After opting not to share his name with the public at the end of 2018, Skye later identified Wes as her abuser after the two were in an incident that also involved her current boyfriend, rapper GoldLink.

Fans of Justine Skye can follow the singer on Instagram for more updates.