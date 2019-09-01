Bella Thorne Suffers X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction In Crystal-Clear Paparazzi Photos

Bella Thorne appears to have exposed a little more than she might have intended to. The Midnight Sun actress has made The Daily Mail‘s headlines for flashing the flesh, with photos obtained by the newspaper appearing to show the 21-year-old’s wardrobe malfunction with crystal-clear clarity. Of course, given the adult nature of the body parts being exposed, the newspaper was forced to blur out parts of the snaps with a little digital editing.

Photos showed Bella in Italy with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. The actress appears to have joined the plethora of celebrities swarming Venice’s Film Festival, with Bella herself having graced the event’s red carpet. While the slinky dress Bella donned for her appearance went without a hitch, it looks like the star’s street appearance today resulted in a little error. Bella’s leopard-print shirt and ultra-short black miniskirt were stylish, but the unbuttoned shirt and braless look were placing Bella at risk. With some breast-flashing, it looks like playing Russian Roulette in the wardrobe department didn’t land Bella much luck. Bella seemed unaware of the wardrobe malfunction, though, with photos showing a forthright gaze as she made her way through Venice’s streets.

Aside from the boob-flash, Bella seemed to have pulled off her look. The actress was looking fit and healthy, beautifully made-up, and chic for the glitzy European destination.

This year’s Venice Film Festival seems to have brought out more than one wardrobe malfunction. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham made major headlines recently for flashing her nether regions on the red carpet. With People and other media outlets documenting Farrah’s ultra-risqué and commando look, talk seemed less about the event Farrah was attending (and more about the amount of skin she was showing).

Of course, something about wardrobe malfunctions will always make headlines. Actress Tara Reid has experienced multiple ones over her career, with model Sofia Richie recently spotted flashing her boob tape during her Italian travels with boyfriend Scott Disick. For the most part, celebrities manage to nail their barely-there looks. Then again, there’s always room for error.

Bella herself has been making nudity-related headlines this year. The star alleged that she was the victim of a nude hacker storm this summer, with self-posted topless photos appearing to see Thorne beat the hacker to it – Bella alleged that the hacker was threatening to release nude photos of her. Elsewhere, Bella has made headlines for partnering up with Pornhub for a movie and releasing her latest book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.