Devon Windsor Goes Topless, Censors Her Assets With Pineapples On Instagram

American model Devon Windsor, who is popular for being a Victoria’s Secret model, recently took to her Instagram page and dropped an eye-popping picture, one which sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the picture, Devon was featured going topless. However, in order not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, the model censored her assets with the help of two pineapples.

Wearing no makeup and letting her hair down, Devon flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts. The model accessorized with a seashell choker to keep it chic.

In the caption, she asked her fans about their Labor Day plans and also shared her own, saying that she will be flying back to New York so that she can avoid Hurricane Dorian.

She also sent out prayers for the Bahamas because the hurricane has strengthened to a catastrophic Category 5 on Sunday morning as it closed in on the northern part of the country.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, Devon’s picture has garnered more than 5,000 likes and several comments where fans praised her for her hotness. Apart from her regular fans, some of Devon’s fellow models also liked the picture to show appreciation, including Romee Strijd and Lorena Rae, among others.

“[Sic] Ohhh this isss so so prettyyy,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so funny,” another one commented.

Before sharing the said picture, Devon posted a bikini snap which became an instant hit among her fans. In the photo, the model could be seen wearing an emerald green bikini from her self-titled swimsuit collection. To spice things up, Devon posed for the snap while taking an outdoor shower.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 17,000 likes and over a hundred comments. Fellow models Shanina Shaik and Zita Vass also liked the picture.

“Beautiful and charming,” one of her fans wrote.

“Beautiful girl! I always admire you,” another fan commented.

While a third fan wrote that he is in love with the water droplets falling on the model’s body.

Other fans and followers, per usual, used words and phrases like “stunning,” “gorgeous,” “love the tan,” “superb” and “wow, you are graceful,” to express their admiration for the model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Devon knows a thing or two about the fashion industry as she started at the age of 14. Apart from Victoria’s Secret, the model has also walked for Alexandre Vauthier, Jason Wu, Tory Birch, and various other famous designers.