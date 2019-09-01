Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. SD Eibar Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga Round 3 Live Online Video

Atlético Madrid look to keep their season-opening winning streak alive as they host an SD Eibar team that primarily hopes to add to its single-point total.

Atlético Madrid, who have won the La Liga title 10 times but not since 2014, can take over sole possession of first place in the Spanish top flight, according to SB Nation, and in fact can become the league’s only team with a perfect 3-0 start if they can take advantage of a struggling SD Eibar side on Sunday. But it’s another struggling team that the Atléti will really have their eyes on, after defending champions Barcelona ground out a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Osasuna on Saturday. That means Madrid can take a five-point early-season lead over Barca with the international break coming up, if they cleanly beat Eibar in the match that will stream live from the Wanda.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday September 1, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 1 p.m. EDT, or 10 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, September 2, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time, 1 a.m. Eastern, on Monday.

SD Eibar, who placed 12th in La Liga last season, have managed but a single point from their first two matches, both against sides that played in Segunda División last season, scoring only one goal, per Soccerway stats. On the other hand, despite their perfect 2-0 start, the Atléti have also struggled to score. Morata tallied against Getafe in the season opener, and a single Vitolo goal gave Madrid a win over Leganes last week — and that has been it for the Rojiblanco’s offensive production.

But that situation may change on Sunday, when the Atléti talisman Diego Costa returns from a preseason thigh injury to make his season debut, according to 90 Minutes.

Costa, and his team, will be hoping for a return to form in 2019/2020 after injuries limited him to just 14 league games and only 2 goals in La Liga last time around, according to ESPN FC stats.

Atlético Madrid superstar Diego Costa makes his season debut on Sunday. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

To watch the Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar La Liga Round 3 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans whio lack access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, the way to watch the Atlético vs. Eibar Sunday showdown, free of charge, is as follows. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming multi-channel TV package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Rojiblancos vs. Los Armeros match livestream for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday La Liga match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live online stream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry the La Liga clash.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live online stream of Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.