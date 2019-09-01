Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. SD Eibar Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga Round 3 Live Online Video

Atlético Madrid look to keep their season-opening winning streak alive as they host an SD Eibar team that primarily hopes to add to its single-point total.

Atlético Madrid, who have won the La Liga title 10 times — but not since 2014 — are poised to take over sole possession of first place in the Spanish top flight, according to SB Nation. In fact, they can become the league’s only team with a perfect 3-0 start, if they can take advantage of a struggling SD Eibar side on Sunday. The Atléti will also have their eyes on another another struggling team: FC Barcelona. The defending champions ground out a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Osasuna on Saturday. That result means Atlético Madrid can take a five-point early-season lead over Barca, if they cleanly beat Eibar in today’s match. This would give the Atléti a huge advantage going into the upcoming international break.

SD Eibar, who placed 12th in La Liga last season, have managed to gain only a single point — scoring one goal — in their first two matches, both against sides that played in the Segunda División last season, per Soccerway stats. And, despite their perfect 2-0 start, the Atléti have struggled to score as well. Morata tallied against Getafe in the season opener, and a single Vitolo goal gave Madrid a win over Leganes last week, but that’s it. Nothing else has come from the Rojiblanco’s offense.

That situation may change on Sunday, when the Atléti talisman Diego Costa returns from a preseason thigh injury to make his season debut, according to 90 Minutes. Costa, and his teammates, will be hoping for him to return to form this season. Injuries limited him to just 14 league games and only 2 goals in La Liga last season, according to ESPN FC stats.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday September 1, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 1 p.m. EDT, or 10 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, September 2, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at midnight Western Indonesian Time, 1 a.m. Eastern, on Monday.

Atlético Madrid superstar Diego Costa makes his season debut on Sunday. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

To watch the Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar La Liga Round 3 match live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans who lack access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, they can watch the Atlético vs. Eibar Sunday showdown, free of charge. To do so, fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming multi-channel TV package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Rojiblancos vs. Los Armeros match livestream for free.

Fans in select countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the match and in Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live online stream, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry the match.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Atlético Madrid vs. SD Eibar match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a livestream of this Round 3 match, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.