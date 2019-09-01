Reese Witherspoon Slays In Tiny White Shorts At Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Reese Witherspoon is looking like a knockout these days. The Big Little Lies actress might be 43 years old, but this is one age-defying celebrity who’s proving she’s still got it. The blonde has been photographed enjoying some family time at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, with photos obtained by The Daily Mail reminding fans just how great Reese looks in simple shorts.

Reese was seen looking happy and relaxed as she made her way around the annual event, with husband Jim Toth and the couple’s 6-year-old son Tennessee also photographed. Reese’s 15-year-old son Deacon was also there. Deacon is Reese’s son with former husband and co-star Ryan Phillippe.

Reese herself was looking sensational. The star was rocking a summery and easy-going look, sporting a tiny pair of white shorts and a denim shirt. The blue-and-white palette continued with her accessories, as the actress also wore a denim baseball cap and white sneakers. Reese’s casual ensemble was completed by a tan cross-body bag. Although this star can definitely glam up for her red carpet appearances, she seems to thrive in low-frills environments. Reese appeared relatively makeup-free from behind a pair of shades, with her shoulder-length blond hair down and loose. A few photos brought out the actress’ beautiful smile.

While this set of images were paparazzi ones, Reese has made headlines before for a chili-centric snap – this one was a tweet posted to the star’s own social media back in 2015.

Reese’s sizzling body is definitely a talking point for her fans. While she might not have the ripped finish like fellow actresses Kate Beckinsale or Halle Berry, Reese’s toned legs and perfectly-proportioned curves do give her a noticeable physique. A report from People informed fans that Reese is a regular face at Burn 60 fitness studio, with the magazine grabbing some words from the fitness venue’s trainer, Keith Anthony.

“It’s a smart way to get the most bang out of your buck if you have limited time, because you spend half of your time doing strength training work with resistance bands and dumbbells and barbells and body weight, and half of the time on the treadmill getting your cardio in,” he said.

“Everyone who comes in the door I know because they’ve been coming for such a long time. I know what their fitness goals are and their injuries and their bodies. It’s a group fitness workout, but I can really tailor it to each person,” Keith added.

Whatever Reese is doing, it’s working. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.