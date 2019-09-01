‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 10 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 10 is coming to a close in the Big Brother house as the Power of Veto (POV) competition has completed and the winner has been revealed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson Michie, Tommy Bracco, Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, Jessica Milagros, and Christie Murphy all competed in the POV, which ended up being the Hide and Go Veto challenge seen in many Big Brother seasons.

According to @BB_Updates Twitter account, Tommy won the Veto after a very lengthy competition. This means that Tommy hid the only card in the house that wasn’t found, and apparently it was only in a mattress cover. Cliff also revealed that Jackson found his and Nicole’s cards, which made the duo suspect something was up with their alliance member. Jessica apparently hid her card in her own bed, and it was one of the first cards found.

After the POV competition was over, Tommy began discussing what he was going to do with his victory. At first, it appeared as though he was going to use it to pull down Christie, leaving Jessica on the block. Tommy expressed his desire to Jackson (the current Head of Household) and to Jessica as well, and both parties understood and were not mad at his decision. There is still a full day to go before the Veto meeting, and Tommy could ultimately decide not to use it if he feels like the house will keep Christie over Jessica.

Christie should be safe this week. Monty Brinton / CBS

Later in the evening, Tommy discussed possibly not using the Veto because he didn’t want to keep Christie safe twice. Tommy pulled Christie off the block after he won the OTEV POV after Christie had been nominated through America’s Field Trip. Tommy is now afraid of how pulling her down a second time will look to the houseguests, and it could make him and Christie targets since they would be solidified as a duo. Jackson promised Tommy that Jessica was going home no matter what and he didn’t need to worry about taking Christie down.

Jackson’s only concern is breaking a tie, and he’s asked Tommy to not make him do that. There are seven houseguests left, and three will not be voting in the live eviction, which means a tie is very possible. For now, it looks like everyone will vote to evict Jessica, but anything can change within the next couple of days.

Stay tuned in with The Inquisitr to see the results of Tommy’s Veto meeting and if he decided to pull down Christie or not.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.