‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Tiny Tank Top

Blond bombshell Camille Kostek is heating up Instagram with yet another sizzling photo. The Sports Illustrated babe showed off her sensational figure in a promotional snap for NASCAR and left fans gasping in awe at the sight of her glowing beauty.

Shared to Instagram on Sunday morning, the photo showed Camille rocking a tiny white tank top that left very little to the imagination. Inscribed with the NASCAR logo, which was printed in black lettering across the chest, the skimpy white top had everyone eyeing her buxom curves, and for good reason. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl put her perky bust on full display in the clingy top, teasing a hint of cleavage in the low-cut number. Fans might even argue that her hot look was a braless one, as the supermodel didn’t appear to be wearing any support underneath the curve-hugging top.

Featuring thin spaghetti straps, the revealing top beautifully framed Camille’s generous décolletage, showing a great expanse of toned skin. Hemmed just above the waistline, the top boasted a cropped design that left her honed midriff completely exposed.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model bared more than just her trim waistline in the scanty garment. Aside from flashing her incredibly flat stomach, she also showed off her slender arms, elegant neck, and chiseled collar bones.

The 27-year-old hottie paired the daring white top with a pair of form-fitting light-wash jeans, creating a casual yet sexy look that called attention to all of her jaw-dropping curves. The high-waisted jeans boasted a narrow cut that flattered her hourglass figure, luring the gaze to her curvy hips and voluptuous thighs. The trendy piece also featured an asymmetrical waist band that drew even further attention to her taut waistline.

Camille looked absolutely radiant in her new Instagram pic. Snapped in a cozy kitchen, the fair-haired beauty showed off her modeling chops by striking a sultry pose for the camera. As she looked directly into the lens with a fiery look in her stirring blue eyes and a coquettish smile on her plump lips, she placed one hand on her strong thigh and parted her legs, proudly showcasing her phenomenal physique.

In keeping with the casual look, she pulled back her golden tresses into a high ponytail. In addition, she sported a fresh-faced look, appearing before the camera without any makeup on. This let Camille’s natural beauty shine through in the makeup-free shot. The stunning model showed off her perfect, glowing complexion and put her gorgeous freckles on display.

The photo immediately caught the eye of her Instagram followers, who flocked to the comments section to shower Camille with compliments.

“Such a natural beauty,” one person wrote under the attention-grabbing photo.

“Rock it queen,” was a second reply.

“Be more adorable. You can’t,” read a third message.

“I’m a NASCAR fan now!” quipped a fourth Instagram user.

“Those freckles are amazing and hey how do those pants stay up like that????” penned a fifth fan.

In the caption of her post, Camille reminded followers not to miss the NASCAR Darlington race scheduled to air on NBCSN later today.

Among the people who commented on the photo was Racing Wives star Whitney Dillon, who is famously married to NASCAR driver and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon.

“Yes queen,” wrote Whitney, adding three clapping-hands emoji to her comment.

Camille was gracious enough to reply, leaving a blowing-kiss emoji in response.