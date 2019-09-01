Justine Skye Poses In A Blue Swimsuit And Her Instagram Followers Are Here For It

Justine Skye is soaking up her last few minutes of summer by looking absolutely stunning by a pool.

The “Don’t Think About It” songstress shared a photo on Instagram of herself in Jamaica wearing a blue swimsuit from Matte Brand. The swimsuit shows off the singer’s dangerous curves as she poses with her hands on her hips on the first slide of the post. Her red hair is styled in loose waves. For accessories, Skye decided to style her ensemble with a gold chain and multiple bracelets. She also added blue sunglasses to the look.

At the time of writing, the post from Skye received more than 70,000 likes. The photo also received more than 800 comments from Skye’s fans.

“I just love you,” one follower wrote.

“The glow of an unproblematic babe,” another follower chimed in.

In the second slide of the post, Skye is dancing to a song from her EP Bare With Me, which was released in late August. She is seen dancing in the mirror to her music and mouthing the words to her lyrics throughout the entire video. In her caption, she shared that the post was a “live representation” of what her EP feels like to her. She also asked her 1.9 million Instagram followers which song off of the EP they like so far. According to her comments, “Bulletproof” seems to be the fan-favorite off of the six-track EP.

In addition to the release of her EP, the “Know Myself” singer is also on vacation to celebrate her 24th birthday in Jamaica. E! News reports that the birthday trip was in celebration of her “golden birthday,” as she turned 24 on August 24. The singer spent her birthday with friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, who reportedly also needed a vacation due to their hectic schedules this past summer. The trio reportedly took a break from social media to enjoy their trip before posting their respective photos.

“They’ve been going on hikes, swimming in waterfalls and jumping off rocks,” a source told E!. “They had a tour guide show them around the area and all of the most beautiful coves and view spots.”

Patiently waiting for our invite to Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye's next girls' trip. https://t.co/XwOYgk9DON pic.twitter.com/YpmEl7eGm2 — E! News (@enews) September 1, 2019

The source also shared that the ladies spent their Jamaican vacation in a house by the beach and enjoyed a private pool. The friends also reportedly spent their days tanning, catching up on each others’ lives and sharing plenty of laughs.

Fans of Justine Skye can follow the singer on her Instagram page for more updates.