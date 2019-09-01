Kindly Myers Ditches Undergarments Under A Printed Kimono In New Snap

Playboy model Kindly Myers, who is popular on Instagram for her bold and sexy snapshots, recently took to her page to share a new racy pic that sent temperatures through the roof.

In the picture, the model could be seen wearing a printed kimono which she loosely wrapped around her shoulders to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. To spice things up and stimulate her fans’ imagination, the model ditched her undergarments, a move that sent pulses racing.

Kindly wore her blond tresses down and donned minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. She accessorized with a dainty silver cross pendant and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Origin Beach Resort, Florida, while in the caption, Kindly gave the photo credit to her photographer, Edwin Villanueva.

Within a day of going live, and as of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 21,000 likes and close to 500 comments. Fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness.

The picture was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Jesse Jane and Amber Fields.

“One of a kind baby,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Sexy outfit, beautiful face and amazingly beautiful eyes. I wish I was there sitting right beside you. Here’s a kiss,” another one of her fans wrote.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the model.

“OMG, so damn sexy. I say you are a dynamite. Great image, gorgeous lady.”

The day before her kimono post, Kindly shared another sexy snap. In this photo, the model is wearing a white bodysuit that showed off plenty of cleavage and sideboob. To pose for the picture, the model stretched her body backward, closed her eyes and ran a hand through her hair.

As of this writing, that snap has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments. Her fans talked about how they loved her display of skin.

Kindly shared another picture where she posed while standing on the beach. She opted for a glamorous maroon bodysuit and as she struck a side pose, the model put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

According to a piece by Height Line, Kindly was born and brought up in Bowling Green, a small town in southern Kentucky. After graduating from high school, the stunning model joined the U.S. Army as an automated logistical specialist and later she served in the Army National Guard for four years.